The Terraza residential development, a planned housing complex on the corner of Plano Street and Grand Avenue, is set for a public hearing during Tuesday night’s Porterville City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The gated complex would bring a dozen two-story buildings for a total of 46 residential units to the northeastern side of Porterville. Tuesday’s public hearing comes at the request of city staff who are proposing the council adopt resolutions for the mitigated negative declaration of the initial study and the general plan amendment, approve a zone change and approve the tentative subdivision map.
In addition to 46 residential units, the project includes a common area for residents, connection to a pedestrian trail, and city utility connections. Each unit would be provided with a two-car garage and a small courtyard, with an additional 42 parking spaces around the complex.
Part of the request includes a zone change for the 3.07 acre lot from low-medium density residential to planned development as the site meets all requirements within the city’s development ordinance.
During their review of the project, the city contracted Provost and Pritchard Inc. to conduct an initial study of the proposed development. Based on the results of the study, the city determined the project poses no significant effect on the surrounding environment and is requesting the Council adopt a mitigated negative declaration.
The study and mitigated negative declaration were circulated for a period of 30 days and city staff received no comment, however the public will be given the opportunity to speak on this matter during the public hearing on Tuesday.
After their study session on August 29, the Council will continue to discuss which direction they would like city staff to take in setting a new solid waste rate. The Council requested further discussion be had on two scenarios for raising the rate. The first is to increase the existing rate structure by 50 percent this year followed by a five percent increase for the next four years. The second scenario is to raise the current rate by 3 percent this year, 25 percent next year and five percent for the following three years. If no action is taken to raise the rates, the city is looking at an estimated budgetary shortfall of $145,000 for this fiscal year.
Other items on the Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include the FY 2023-2024 budget to be set for a public hearing scheduled September 19. The Council will review the budget and provide city staff with any direction for modifications.
The council will select a voting member as well as two alternates for the upcoming League of California Cities annual conference in Sacramento on September 22.
A public hearing will be held to consider the revocation of a conditional use permit for nursery operations at 180 South E Street. An additional public hearing is set to consider the draft consolidated annual performance evaluation report (CAPER) for 2022-2023. The CAPER reports specific federal assistance allocated to the city and is to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development no later than September 30.
This meeting of the Porterville City Council is set for September 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m.