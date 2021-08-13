With a new school year beginning, it's not hard to notice how busy school zones are in the morning when students are being dropped off and walking to school and in the afternoon when they're being picked up and walking home.
It continues to be a challenge for school districts like the Porterville Unified School District to make sure school zones are as safe as possible when students are coming and going from school. “We're always analyzing traffic patterns,” PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said.
One location that could be considered a problem area are the three schools located on Morton, PUSD's Belleview Elementary and Bartlett Middle Schools and St. Anne's Schools. PUSD solved one problem with the construction of new classroom wing at Belleview, eliminating the need for students to cross Belleview to an annex on the other corner.
Nelson said the district works with the City of Porterville when it comes to road construction around schools as far as providing safer school zones. And the City of Porterville is planning a major construction project to overhaul Morton.
Nelson said among the options for areas such as Morton where the three schools are located is creating a “safe harbor” where students can cross. But whatever changes could come to make Morton a safer school zone where the three schools are will have to wait as the city plan calls for the Morton reconstruction to be done during the 2023-2024 school year.
Another place that could be considered a problem area possibly developing is another multi-school location at the PUSD complex at Highway 65 and Pioneer. While obviously not one of the city's main thoroughfares like Morton, it's still a busy area in the mornings with three schools now at the site, Butterfield Charter School, Vine School and the Porterville Military Academy.
There's a chance for plenty of cars dropping off and picking up their students on Pioneer at the same time as students crossing the street on foot. There's also no crosswalk on Pioneer.
No matter where the school is if it doesn't have safety characteristics such as crosswalks and signal lights, the district makes sure there's at least somebody present.
“When there's not traffic signals it's imperative to get somebody out there with a stop sign and get traffic controlled,” Nelson said.
Nelson said there were about 50 crossing guards in the district and that the district works to provide at least one crossing guard at every school site. And that number doesn't include the numerous other people who help out with school zone safety such as instructional aides. “You could have people with multiple hats,” Nelsons said.
Nelson said the district is always reviewing the latest technology when it comes to what could be possible done at schools. Nelson noted it's already been recommended lighted crosswalks such as the one on Jaye in front of Sierra View Medical Center not be pursued.
He added there are other measures the district can take to make sure school zones are as safe as possible such as just making slight changes where drop-off and pick-up points are located to cut down on traffic.