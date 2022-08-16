For 55 years, Proteus, Inc. has been serving farmworkers and other low-income residents in the counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare. On Friday September 9, we will be hosting our 55th anniversary gala event and dance at the Visalia Marriott at Convention Center.
Proteus, Inc. will commemorate its 55-year history with an anniversary gala event and dance on Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Marriott and Convention Center.
The gala will feature a no-host social hour, dinner, entertainment, dancing, and a tribute to Proteus’ history and customers. Proteus, Inc. is a non-profit, community-based organization with 55 years of experience serving farmworkers and other low-income residents in Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare Counties.
Some of the programs Proteus, Inc. offers include adult basic and vocational education, job training, employment-related services, family self-sufficiency, gang prevention, childcare, and other human services programs aimed at helping individuals and families. Proteus, Inc. is also a California Award of Performance Excellence, CAPE, award winner.
Proteus, Inc. was established in 1967 via a grant given to the Tulare County Community Action Agency by the Farmworker Division of the National Office of Economic Opportunity. Proteus, Inc., then called Proteus Adult Training, operated a single Adult Basic Education class for low-income residents of Tulare County out of the basement in the old Visalia jailhouse.
“I am humbled and honored to be part of an organization like Proteus that has been making a difference in our customers' lives and in the community for the past 55 years,” Proteus Interim CEO Michelle Engel-Silva said. “We have continued to be successful for over half a century because of all those that show their commitment to our cause.
“Our hard-working, passionate staff; resilient, brave customers; devoted, knowledgeable board members; caring, committed community members, and dedicated, helpful employers are the key to our success. A heartfelt thank you goes out to you all for supporting us these past 55 years and we are excited to celebrate our legacy with you.”
Two customers who have been served by Proteus will be celebrated at the gala. Antonia Godinez's husband passed away in 2017, and she had to quickly figure out a way to keep his truck driving business going. So she enrolled in the Truck Driving course offered by Proteus and successfully received her Class A license, with which she was able to keep the family business alive. Four years later, two of her kids and a nephew followed her footsteps and with the help of Proteus, received their Class A license as well.
Margarito Rodriguez came to Proteus 30 years ago in hopes of getting into a career that would provide a better life for him and his family. Proteus was able to help him pay for his HVAC books at the College of the Sequoias and later helped him secure a job with a local company via the on the job training program they offer. Today, Rodriguez owns his own Air Conditioning and Heating Company serving the greater Porterville area.
Up and coming comedian Jesus Sepulveda is one of the youngest Latino comedians on the Los Angeles comedy scene and will be the featured entertainment. In 2015, Sepulveda was selected as one of eight finalists for the NBC Diversity Showcase, a competition featuring thousands of comedians from across the United States.
In 2017, he appeared in Chingo Bling's Netflix special, They Can't Deport Us All. Sepulveda has performed in several iconic venues in the U.S., such as The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory, Ice House in Pasadena, Chelsea Music Hall, The Stand NYC, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, and Broadway Comedy Club. In August, Sepulveda was featured in one of eight HBO stand-up specials on Entre Nos with Mr. Tough Life.
Also part of the night’s entertainment will be the BAZMATI Band. The local band will kick off the dance festivities shortly after the close of the event.
According to their Facebook profile, BAZMATI Band offers vibrant dance beats and an energetic live show that fuses together the nostalgic zeal of swing-revival with hipshaking classic favorites from multiple dance genres including funk, cumbias, and old school. BAZMATI Band’s versatile swing-and funk-inspired sounds are powered by the talents of long-experienced and recognized musicians.
"The entertainment we have for this event is unbelievably great," Proteus’ 55th Event Coordinator, Araceli Ochoa said. "Jesus Sepulveda and BAZMATI Band alone are worth the price of admission, not to mention the great stories we will share with the public. I believe people will leave the event, glad that they attended."
Tickets are on sale now for $65. Those interested in attending can contact Araceli Ochoa, (559) 733-5423 or visit www.proteusinc.org