Unable to speak to the Porterville City Council in person, numerous local residents approached the council via Zoom on Tuesday to protest the city’s proclamation of local emergency.
One by one, local residents, and others from surrounding towns, went before the Council starting with the Oral Communications just prior to the Council’s Closed Session.
The council went on as it has regularly done at every meeting to approve the emergency COVID proclamation near the end of the meeting.
“Right here at our own city council meeting, the chief of the police went full frontal NYPD,” said Bruce White as he talked about the incident of the January 18 council meeting when 75-year-old Rae Dean Strawn was handcuffed and questioned for improper wearing of her face mask. “His officers handcuffed and arrested a grandma for having her nose exposed. I was sickened by it. Honestly, it was elderly abuse.”
As a businessman, White pointed out the “inventory of the taxpayer costs for the response.”
“There were four police cruisers, eight officers, eight 40-cal semi automatic pistols, eight tazers, eight batons or billy clubs, and four semi automatic shotguns - one in each cruiser. All for granny’s nose. I can’t get that kind of response if I call the PPD and claim ‘hey they’re coming over the fence!’ I was livid. But still, I felt I should wait and let the Chief make a statement. I assumed the Chief would show his leadership and ‘calm the public furor.’ I was wrong.”
White said he’s been pro-police all his life, but has changed his position after that incident.
“Our police chief claims in his press release that he is bound by duty to uphold all laws and even mandates,” White said as he continued during his three-minute talk. “That’s exactly what the police said when they dragged Rosa Parks out of the bus, and when they arrested and beat members of the night riders. They drug them off the bus and beat them and arrested them all for sitting in the wrong seat. And their justification was ‘Hey … I am just doing my job. I am just enforcing the mandate.’”
White ended by saying it was time to end the nonsense and time to end the emergency declaration to let the police return to fighting real crime.
Porterville resident Josh Flowers spoke before White, saying he was concerned about future liability and litigation.
“Leadership is extremely important during these times. Your only function is to secure and protect our rights. A leader who is not committed to doing the right thing can, and will, lose the trust of its community members, which, can spin off into disorderly conduct - ultimately increasing litigation costs,” Flowers said.
And after the Council reconvened to open session, the comments continued once again during Oral Communications – the opportunity to address the Council on any matter of interest, whether on the agenda or not. The comments were limited to three minutes.
Pamela Silva, a resident of Visalia with family in Porterville, said she was appalled at the way Porterville citizens are being treated. She also stressed her disgust at conducting the council meeting over Zoom and said everything the Council is trying to do is unconstitutional. She ended by asking the Council to stop the mandate.
An Elderwood resident talked about the insanity of making children wear masks. She said she understood it’s because they want everyone to be safe but it wasn’t done for the flu, and she called the actions insane, ludicrous, evil and wicked.
Flowers returned to comment.
“To continue to ignore the Constitution is unacceptable. The question we must ask ourselves – does a State of Emergency actually exist? It should be obvious to all, if you can conduct a Super Bowl on Feb 13, 2022 in the State of California – a State of Emergency does not exist,” Flowers said. “The board must immediately put an end to all emergency powers and return our civil rights back to the people.”
Porterville resident Gregory Meister said he wanted to address item No. 22 on the agenda – the status and review of Proclamation of local emergency due to COVID-19.
“This item should not be approved. It’s time to end the never-ending emergency proclamation of COVID-19,” Meister said.
He went on to talk of how two years ago, the city prepared for the worst with little information.
“It was scary. No one knew for sure what we were doing. Information about the virus ranged from ‘everyone is going to die’ to ‘it’s just a flu.’”
However, since then, there’s now a “massive amount of information – tens of thousands of pages,” he said, and it’s now time to make a new decision based on “where we are today.”
Meister ended by saying it was time to end the emergency proclamation, time to give people back their freedom, time to truly heal, and after a few more seconds, ended by saying it was time to live by faith and not by fear.
Strawn, the 75-year-old grandmother who was handcuffed at the previous City Council meeting, also spoke, saying the COVID vaccine was experimental and the City Council should not be vaccinating children.
“It’s time to stop the COVID mania and treat it like the flu,” she said. “It’s time to say ‘No more.’”
Strawn said she fails to see a surge and failed to see a danger of City Council opening the meetings to the public which usually has an approximately five people.
Also addressing the Council was Raymond Beltran who runs the Porterville FYI group on social media. Beltran said the City wasn’t doing anything that a rock wouldn’t do, and offered the towns of Visalia and Lindsay as examples of cities with activities. He has seen no over-flow tents at the hospital and said visitors are allowed at the hospital.
Stacey Doyel, also born and raised in Porterville, said it wasn’t only disappointing but shameful meetings were switched to Zoom. She also voiced disgust over the incident with Strawn, and ended by asking the masking of children stop.
“We have thousands of people outraged,” said Jimmy Malloy, of Unmask Tulare County. “Hundreds planned on showing up today – obviously you anticipated that.”
Guida Dennis of Tulare asked for the stop of supporting COVID procedures. She also mentioned Strawn and said her Tik Tok (social media) video has gone viral across the United States, has been seen more than 117,000 times, has more than 9,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments, and has been shared more than 1,000 times.
A local resident, Ed McKervey, was the last to speak, ending with telling the Council they were standing against freedom, just prior to the Council moving on to a scheduled public hearing.
More details will be provided in Thursday’s Recorder.