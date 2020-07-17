In lieu of the arrest of Huu Tieu, the President and CEO of Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, a group of protesters gathered on Friday hoping to grab the attention of Congressman Devin Nunes, whose office is located above the Bank of the Sierra on the corner of Main Street and Church Street in VIsalia. Nearly a dozen people gathered to bring awareness to the case and plead to the Congressman in hopes they could bring “Justice for Huu.”
All of the protesters carried signs with messages like “Mr.Nunes, Please Help…” and “Justice 4 Huu is Justice 4 Humanity.” One of the signs even claimed Huu has treated 49 cases of COVID-19 and had a 100 percent success rate. The protest even had a few people stopping in the street to ask what was going on.
One protester, Roman Vasquez shared he was once suffering with a chronic illness and was diagnosed with a short time to live. But after meeting withSylvia Harral, a Nutritional Education Professor and an Advisory Board Member for Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical,he said he was able to recover and has never felt better. Vasquez said he was protesting to raise awareness about chronic illnesses and to urge medical professionals to end the use of synthetic prescriptions.
“We need to bring awareness to the people who have chronic conditions,” said Vasquez. “I feel that if (Nunes) brings awareness to the people that he works with, I think it would help the country, because there’s a lot of people out there with chronic diseases. The treatment for the pandemic is right there. Forty-nine people have been treated with zero fatalities. That speaks for itself. The hospitals are treating the symptoms and not the root of the problem. We need to get off synthetic prescriptions and bring life to our bodies by strengthening our immune system. The immune system fights anything and everything.”
As Vasquez spoke, a family of three approached the group of protesters and joined them with their own signs. Frank and Kelly Andrews stood on the corner of Main Street holding hands with their son Jacoby with signs reading “Huu Saved My Son,” “I need my drops,” and “Without these drops we could lose the progress we’ve made.” The Jacoby family said their son once suffered from a chronic illness that left him incapacitated, but after receiving immunization treatments from Tieu, the young man is progressing and his health is improving.
“This is living proof,” said Vasquez. “So why not bring it to the whole country? Why keep it in Porterville? People are dying and help is right here.”