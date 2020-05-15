A protest calling for businesses to be able to reopen at a faster pace than the guidelines set by Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to be held in Porterville.
The protest is planned to be held on Tuesday, May 19 at noon in front of City Hall. Local businessman John Hardin stated in a letter stating the plans for the protest is “the issue is City Hall’s lack of support for local business.”
The letter states many cities in California, including Visalia, are passing ordinances saying “ALL BUSINESS IS ESSENTIAL. We expect Porterville to do the same.”
The City of Visalia has worked with the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services on the opening of some businesses in that community.
“The Governor’s order is not only Unconstitutional but unfair,” the letter states. “Porterville business owners will take all necessary precautions to keep employees and customers as safe as possible. Businesses have had ample time to prepare safety protocols to limit the virus spread.
“Customers can decide if they are willing to come back to the business or not without ‘big brother’ making the decision for them.”
The Fresno Bee also reported Central Valley counties, including Fresno County, plan to ask California officials to ease restrictions when it comes to the recovering effort and the effor to reopen businesses.
The Bee reported D. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said counties in the Valley have jointly crafted a letter to send to Governor Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell by the end of the end of this week.
Vohra said the counties will ask the state to “reconsider the metrics they are using” to allow the counties to move forward with reopening some businesses, the Bee reported.
As it stands now Tulare County is a long ways a way — likely months away — from meeting the state’s guidelines for Stage III openings such as restaurants for dine-in service and salons.
Tulare County had an increase of 27 COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it now has 1,295 coronavirus cases.
The current state guidelines calls for a total increase of just one case per 10,000 over two weeks, which means Tulare County would have to average an increase of just three to four cases a day over that time period. The guidelines also call for no deaths to happen over a two-week period.
In addition the guidelines call for counties to have a certain testing capacity and Tulare County has been working to meet that guideline.