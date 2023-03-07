There’s a lot of discussion in the news lately about protecting children. That’s a good thing. But not everything that’s being discussed will protect them, and lots of ways to protect children aren’t being discussed.
First, guys who like to dress up as girls. Milton Berle did it regularly, for those who are old enough to remember the ancient vaudevillian. But he did it to be a clown, to look foolish. Some “drag” performers are looking for the same kind of humor. Ditto a guy shoving two water balloons in his shirt. It’s meant to look foolish and be funny. I think most of us would agree that’s not a danger.
Slightly more concerning are those people who were born male but feel feminine. I worked in local musical theatre productions in Houston for nearly two years, and half of the guys in the cast weren’t interested in the girls in the cast, which was just fine with me. And they never, not once, made a pass at me, even though I was a pretty cute little guy. Lord, I must have been…
Dressing up as women might have given some of them a chance to live their sexual preference. J. Edgar Hoover, who was the Director of the FBI for nearly 50 years, frequently appeared in private parties in a red dress and asked people to call him “Mary.” Given the number of public figures he blackmailed for their gender identity issues, that’s more than a little hypocritical. But his homosexuality was probably not as much of a contributor to his attacks on his enemies as just plain meanness. There’s another word for it, but I’ll leave that for you to figure out.
Some children who conclude their body doesn’t reflect their gender preference feel terrible anguish. We have such children in our local public schools. You might only give it a passing thought when you listen to right-wing radio, but it’s all they think about, all the time, all day, and especially all their sleepless nights. Some agonize over the disapproval of their families and classmates. Some commit suicide. If that thought makes you happy, stop going to church; it’s not doing you any good. Besides, any god worth his halo would hate you for that.
Surely alleviating their suffering and helping them find peace is something we as a society should try to help with. We feed hungry children; we provide tutoring for those who find their lessons hard to grasp; we donate clothes to Goodwill so families with scarce resources can dress their children. Hopefully we try to encourage kids who do stupid things to straighten up and fly right, as my father was fond of saying, and to do so gently and with affection. But being a boy who likes dolls is just being who they are. Helping them cope with the opprobrium of closed-minded people should be our goal.
To be clear, I don’t think children should see sexually provocative performances — not in person, not on television, and not on the Internet. Sex education, on the other hand, should be readily available for absolutely anyone who's interested in it, which I assume is everyone. There's no age too young for children to get answers to things they wonder about. If they’re old enough to ask, they’re old enough to hear the answer.
As to performances, “drag” shows can either be performed indoors or outside. If they’re outside, children can see them. So, prohibit them outdoors. We prohibit other public behaviors, while ignoring what happens in private spaces. You can express yourself without forcing others to watch. If you force others to watch you, you’re just a narcissistic bully.
On the other hand, sex education is not sexually provocative. It’s information, without which little girls won’t have any idea what’s in little boys’ minds, and we know where that ends up. Information is the only weapon that will keep them safe. And maybe, just maybe, if little boys fully understand the danger they pose to their little classmates, they’ll find some other way to handle their baser urges.
If adults want to buy DVDs of such things and keep them under lock and key, let them do so. The same goes for raunchier fare, although once you’re past adolescence it should start to seem a little gross. But we currently don’t permit pornography to be shown on public television, and I don’t think we should allow it on the Internet either. Ever.
But wait, you say; aren’t you a radical leftist liberal communist pedophile, like all Democrats are? Tucker Carlson says we are, so it must be true. We all think exactly the same things, don’t we? No, we don’t. Ask us. If you think educated Democrats approve of public drag shows, I don’t know where you’re getting your information. I don’t, and no one I know does either.
And by the way, who’s going to protect children from ignorant, bigoted parents? What will happen the moment they realize their parents have been lying to them for 18 years until they go off to college and are exposed to facts? What happens when Rupert Murdoch tells them their parents have been lying to them?
But I digress. I think pornography should be banned from the Internet, as should lies. I should write a book about it. Oh, that’s right, I did — 12 years ago. HTTPV, from Amazon.com. It’s about (among other things) keeping lies and pornography off of the Internet. You don’t have to imagine what I think; you can read about it.
If you want to pass laws to tell people they can’t do certain things in public, do so. But if you want to pass laws to show transgender children how much you hate them, shame on you. Besides, that won’t change anything. They hate you for being haters, and that hasn’t stopped you from being a hater.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net