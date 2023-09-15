The next step to making a second giant American flag in the city of Porterville a reality will be taken up at the next Porterville City Council meeting.
As a scheduled matter a public hearing on a zone change so a huge American flag can be placed at Seventh Day Adventist Church will be reviewed by the council when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Of course the city of Porterville has already had its giant American flag at the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center for a long time now. But now it has been proposed for another giant American flag to be placed at Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The Project Review Committee met with Seventh Day Adventist Church representatives to discuss the proposed flag pole. As it stands now the current zoning in the area allows for accessory structures such as flag poles to be just 18 feet with an option to increase that to 24 feet.
The area is currently zone very low density residential but a public hearing will be held to change the zoning to commercial mixed-use. That would allow for a much higher flag pole to be placed on the site.
After the public hearing the council will consider approving a draft ordinance and first reading for the zone change to be made.
Frank Baughman, representing Seventh Day Adventist Church, met with the PRC in February. At that meeting Baughman said he envisioned a flag that was similar to the one at the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center.
At the meeting Baughman said it would be nice for those entering and leaving Porterville on Highway 65 to be greeted by the flag at Seventh Day Adventist Church.
At the PRC meeting Baughman said he hoped to have a 60-foot high flag pole placed at the church. But a commercial mixed use zone would only allow for a 50-foot high flag pole.
An application could be made for an additional five feet, bring the flag pole up to 55 feet high. As it stands now, the item on the council agenda calls for a 50-foot high flag pole to be placed at the site.
Baughman also said the flag would be lighted up at night.