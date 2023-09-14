If a developer who's also developing the city's third downtown cannabis dispensary wants to place a card room at the same site, he's going to have to overcome a number of obstacles.
That was the situation that was reported at Wednesday's Project Review Committee meeting on Wednesday in which the committee began to review the project.
The developer has proposed the card room to be located in the same building where Cannabis Express is going to be located in the first floor. The process needed in which the cannabis dispensary can open its floor is still ongoing.
The developer has proposed a card room to be located in the second floor of the building. The building is located at 200 N. Main, the former Bob Fields Jewelry building.
But whether the state even allows a card room to be in the same location as a cannabis dispensary came into question at Wednesday's meeting.
There's a question if the cannabis dispensary and card room would be considered to be at the same site and city staff at Wednesday's meeting indicated their belief the two would be considered to be at the same site since they would be in the same building.
It was noted there would be no access from the first floor to the second floor and there would be no access from the second floor to the first floor but city staff stated their belief that it would be considered the same site because both would be in the same building.
It was reported at Wednesday's meeting the state doesn't allow gambling at a cannabis dispensary. But whether that means just “illicit, illegal” gambling and that a card room would be allowed at the site is up for interpretation, city staff reported. City staff reported it would have to clarify that issue with the State Department of Cannabis Control.
And even if the state deems a card room can be at the site there would be obstacles to overcome on the local level as well. Porterville municipal code allows for up to three card rooms to be in the city but places a limit on the number of tables that can be in a card room to three.
The developer has proposed the card room have nine tables that can seat nine for a capacity of about 80.
The developer can seek an amendment to the municipal code and that would require a public hearing. In the end if the proposed card room ever made that far for city approval that would require a public hearing as well.
It was also reported alcohol could not be sold at the site as state regulations prohibit alcohol and cannabis being at the same site. The developer has proposed a small restaurant to be located in the second floor along with the card room.