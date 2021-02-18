On the 1-year anniversary of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville public Library and killed two Porterville Firefighters, State Senator Melissa Hurtado-D has introduced a resolution that would name a stretch of Highway 65 after the firefighters.
Hurtado, whose district includes Porterville, on Thursday introduced SCR 14 to honor the lives of Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Patrick Jones. “Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones were among the best of us – hardworking, selfless, and brave beyond measure,” Hurtado said. “It is important we recognize these men as the heroes they are and honor their memories and sacrifice with this resolution and by serving our communities, just as they did.”
SCR designates a stretch of Highway 65 in Porterville as the “Fire Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway.”
Figueroa and Jones were the first to arrive on the scene at the Porterville Library. They were conduction a primary search to ensure everyone had exited the building and died while battling the fire.