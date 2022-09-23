Visitors will no longer need a proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter Sierra View Medical Center's main hospital and other facilities.
Sierra View announced announced the loosening of visitation guidelines at its main hospital and other facilities on Thursday evening that went into effect immediately.
Due to the latest State Public Health Officer’s Order, visitors will no longer need a proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter the main hospital and other facilities including those listed at https://www.sierra-view.com/locations/.
Those entering the main hospital and other facilities will only need to be required to fill out a COVID-19 screening questionnaire. Those entering the hospital and other facilities will still be required to wear a mask.
Those visiting the DPSNF will still be required to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test and to wear a mask.
All current infection prevention practices will continue to protect the most vulnerable patients, Sierra View stated. The hospital added there's no longer a requirement for visitors to verify their vaccination status or have a negative COVID-19 test, it's still following all of its safety measures.
The hospital also stated it wants to remind visitors to wear a well-fitting mask that's either a surgical mask or multiple layer mask upon entry and at all times while at Sierra View facilities.
For additional information about visitation guidelines, visit https://www.sierra-view.com/patients.../visiting-guidelines/. To read the CDPH Order, visit https://t.e2ma.net/click/xio9zf/tv7hw5b/hm4vhp.