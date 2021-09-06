Progress made to contain Walkers Fire
Crews are making progress towards containment of the 8,719-acre Walkers Fire, reaching 58%. Growth was slowed over the past couple of days as firefighters were able to tie the most active fires edge into the perimeter of the 2020 Shotgun Fire.
The focus now is along the east side to keep the fire from crossing trail 32E02 in the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest. The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, critically dry vegetation, drought stressed, bug infested, and fire-killed trees, most within the footprint of past wildfires.
Nine hand crews supported by personnel on five helicopters are committed to fully suppress the Walkers Fire. They continue to prioritize firefighter safety recognizing the difficulty faced this season when firefighting resources are limited throughout the state.
All lands in the Hockett Plateau, including the Atwell Mill Trail, Tar Gap Trail and the South Fork Trail above Garfield Grove and the Soda Spring Creek Drainage, near Quinn Patrol Cabin and along the exterior boundary of Sequoia National Park are temporarily closed to all individuals due to the Walkers Fire. https://www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/trailcond.htm
The Sequoia National Forest currently has a full Forest closure in place through September 17, 2021, unless otherwise terminated or extended. https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia
Additional Walkers Fire information, closure details, pictures, fire history, and a map of the fire area can be found on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/