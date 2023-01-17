For the past two years or so, the federal government has been the primary purchaser of COVID-19 vaccines. The average price Washington has paid is around $26 per vaccine. The total spent exceeds $30 billion. How much money has Moderna lost by selling their product at that average price? None. They made a profit.
Medicare doesn’t force businesses to lose money, by the way. For each of the ICD-10-PCS procedure codes, Medicare assembles a panel of practitioners who dispense that particular service and determine how much it costs to provide it. They add a reasonable profit, and that’s the official Medicare reimbursement. Doctors don’t lose money doing business with Medicare. It just takes longer to pay for their Ferrari.
But now the federal vaccination campaign is coming to an end, Moderna has announced they intend to charge $120 a pop for that same vaccine. Because they don’t want to make a profit; they want to make a KILLING. A profit’s not good enough for them.
A few years ago, a urologist in Montana told one of his patients to go for dialysis treatment three times a week at a particular clinic. After four and a half months, the total bill was more than $540,000, or more than $10,000 per treatment. The Medicare reimbursement for a dialysis session is $235. When CBS This Morning reported it, the bill disappeared.
Michael Shkreli, CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals (the company that manufactured a drug used by children and by AIDS patients) raised the price of the drug from $13.50 to $750. The company was profitable when Shkreli bought it. He estimated what the market would bear, and jacked up the price. Shkreli spent five years in prison, but for something else he did. Overcharging isn’t a crime.
Last year, a slice of lemon pound cake and a small coffee at the Starbucks in the Target on Henderson cost $5.05. This morning they were asking $8.50 — a 68 percent increase, compared to the 6.5 percent inflation rate for the 12 months ending this past December. You have to admire the courage Starbucks must have to be able to cheat their customers that much and still manage a smile.
The “free market” described by Adam Smith in 1776 postulated a mechanism that would squeeze excess profits out, so consumers were certain to get the best possible product at the lowest possible price. If an entrepreneur saw a profit could be made by selling the product at a lower price, than the process of tatônnement would squeeze that excess profit out of the price, and consumers would benefit. So why doesn’t it work?
The human brain isn’t a computer. It’s the result of millions of years of natural selection of random genetic mutations, the most beneficial of which enable the bearer to survive long enough to reproduce and pass that mutation along. It wasn’t designed by some clever Taiwanese guy. It just happened. We are a deeply flawed species. The fact our brains work at all is a freaking miracle. Some brains work well, some badly and some barely at all. And they all get to make decisions as if they actually did work well. No one’s checking.
In the former Soviet Union, IQ tests were illegal, because they would show at least by one measure, people aren’t at all equal. They aren’t equal in their ability to run fast, to lift heavy weights, or to juggle. But the fiction they’re all equally able to pass judgment on matters of social import is a necessary fiction in both communism and democracy. How many times have you heard some politician refer to “the wisdom of the American people” after his side won an election?
The belief the “free market” will produce fair prices is the reason there are no riots at SaveMart. If the price of cucumbers doubles from one year to the next, we assume “market forces” caused it, not simple greed. The free market wouldn’t do that to us, would it?
The “just” price for a COVID-19 vaccination might or might not have been $26. It certainly didn’t result in the companies that produced the vaccine going bankrupt. And yet we're expected to believe a new price for an already profitable product that’s more than 400 percent higher is somehow still a fair price.
The Russian Revolution of 1918 happened in part because the people of that country no longer trusted those in control to treat them fairly. In this country, we have two political parties, and both of them acknowledge that prices are rising too fast — and implicitly, unfairly. Democrats want to pass laws that ensure justice for the middle class. Exactly how that will control inflation is unclear, since price controls are universally viewed as un-American, but at least their hearts are in the right place. Republicans, on the other hand, want to put more economic and political power in the hands of business — in effect, putting the fox in charge of the henhouse. Businesses fund Republican campaigns.
We absolutely need to ensure profit margins don’t get out of hand. I don’t know what the highest price for each product should be, but when the price makes every consumer feel cheated, the fair price would be, by definition, lower. My last book was about building an Internet-based mechanism that punished excess profits. I’m pretty sure a Republican in the White House would veto any law empowering that mechanism, and that no Republican-controlled Congress would send such a bill to the White House for signature. Billionaires are the product of excessive profit margins; they use those profits to lower their taxes, and to eliminate the regulations that protect us from them.
Companies have to make a profit. Anyone who wants businesses to lose money is being unreasonable and selfish. But companies can also be unreasonable and selfish. And they can use those excess profits to buy political power — from the only party that offers it for sale.
If we want profit margins to be fair and reasonable, we can’t expect the Republican Party to help curb excesses, because those excess profits are the main source of Republican power. Vote your wallet, before what’s in your wallet is gone.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.