The process to relocate the Porterville Tulare County Sheriff's substation continues.
A new Springville library and the renovation of the Terra Bella fire station are also in the works.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider those projects along with many others as part of the county's Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-2022. The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The board will consider approving $98.3 million in capital projects throughout the county. The bulk of the funding, more than $45 million, will go to the Sequoia Field Program Facility, an adult detention facility to be located at Sequoia Field north of Visalia.
Also budgeted in the $98.3 million is $3.5 million when it comes to relocation the Porterville substation. The county has been negotiating to acquire the property where the Sequoia National Forest headquarters are now located on Newcomb southwest of Porterville.
That facility is a logical place for the substation as its located near the South County Detention Center. It would also be less expensive to convert that facility as opposed to building a new facility.
The current Porterville substation located next to the vacant courthouse on Morton is considered outdated and inadequate, not large enough, not functional enough and no longer in a desirable location.
“Therefore, negotiations are in progress to purchase property in close proximity to the South County Detention Center,” the county staff report stated.
The courthouse on Morton is co-owned by the county and the Judicial Council of California and has been vacant since October 2013. The county also plans to assess the building's current condition as far as its future options are concerned.
The county is also ready to go ahead with the construction of a new branch library at 35701 Highway 190 in Springville in the next year.
“This new location is ideal as it is centrally located, easily visible and accessible off Highway 190,” the county staff report stated.
Construction plans are expected to be submitted to the board for approval in June, 2022. Cost of construction of the new Springville library is budgeted at more than $2.1 million.
A new apparatus bay and the remodeling of the existing building is planned for the Terra Bella Fire Station. Design has been completed and construction will begin in February, 2022 with completion set for June, 2022. The construction cost for the project is budgeted at more than $1.6 million.
In addition $1 million has been budgeted for a South County Communications Tower.
As far as the Sequoia Field adult detention facility, it will be funded primarily through State Senate Bill 1022 with additional county matching funds. Final plans for the construction of the facility should be submitted to the board in January, 2022.
Construction should begin in March, 2022. Construction of the 256 bed facility is expected to take 18 months
The board will also consider approving taking $3.5 million from county's Millennium Fund to help fund the projects. State and local funds will also be used to fund the projects.