The 2021 Bernard Osher Philanthropist of the Year Award virtual will be held at 10 a.m. today.
Hosted by the Network of California Community College Foundations and sponsored by FoundationCCC, the event will honor Dan and Karen Pritzker of The Jay Pritzker Foundation for their historic $100 million donate to California community colleges.
The donation benefits students at 34 community colleges, including Porterville College. There have been 8,000 students who have already benefited from financial aid through the donation.
Dan and Karen Pritzker will be joined at the event by California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, California Community College Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley and Foundation for California Community Colleges President Keetha Mills..
The award is presented annually to an individual, corporation, or nonprofit organization that demonstrates a commitment to philanthropy and serves as a role model to inspire giving to the California Community Colleges.
The $100 million donation will be presented over the next 20 years for the Finish Line Scholars program to ensure students stay on track to complete a degree, certificate or transfer to a four-year school. Scholarships are distributed to the three regions of the state with the lowest percentage of adults who have a college degree: the Inland Empire, the Central Valley and the Far North.
The $100 million donation is believed to be the largest donation to community colleges in the nation to date.
Those who are interested in donating to California Community Colleges can contact the Foundation for California Community Colleges, gifts@foundationccc.org