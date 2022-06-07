Local State Senate, State Assembly and U.S. Congress races will be decided in today's primary election.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Republican Devon Mathis is running to continue to represent Porterville in the 33rd State Assembly district.
Democrat Melissa Hurtado is also running to continue to represent Porterville in the 16th State Senate District.
Porterville is currently represented by Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy in the 23rd district but will no longer be represented by McCarthy after the November election. McCarthy is running for reelection in the 20th District which represents Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area. McCarthy's main challenger is Democrat Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield teacher.
Residents from Porterville will be voting in the 22nd Congressional District in the primary and November general elections. As part of the June 7 primary election, there's also an election to elect a member of U.S. Congress to represent the current 22nd district for the rest of the year.
That person will replace Devin Nunes. The current 22nd district represents a small portion of Lindsay.
Porterville residents will vote in the redistricted 22nd Congressional district in the June 7 primary and November general elections. Current 21st district Republican Congressman David Valadao is effectively the incumbent and is running for reelection.
He's being challenged by two conservative Republican candidates who have been critical of Valadao, Chris Mathys and Adam Medeiros. Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas is also on the ballot.
In each race the top two finishers in the primary election regardless of party will advance to the November election. It's expected Valadao and Salas will advance to the November election.
The race is considered a toss-up. The 22nd district now includes swaths of Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties. Democrats now have a 17-point registration advantage in the district but many Democrats in the district don't tend to be as liberal as those in the Bay Area or Southern California and aren't considered to be as inclined to vote strictly by party.
Hurtado currently represents Porterville in the 14th district. But she’s running in the 16th district which includes Porterville after redistricting.
The 16th district is a highly competitive one as former Stare Assembly member Nicole Parra and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio are Democrats who are on the ballot.
Porterville farmer David Shepard who has received numerous endorsements from prominent Republicans is one of two Republicans on the ballot. The other is Bakersfield pastor Gregory Tatum.
Republican Mathis will look to continue to represent Porterville in the 33rd district. He’s being challenged by two Democrats, Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno and Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala.
Three local officials are running uncontested and will serve another term in their positions: Tulare County District 5 supervisor Dennis Townsend, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.
POLLING PLACES
Mail-in ballots can still be returned today and must be postmarked by today. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the following local places: City of Porterville Reycle Drop-off and CNG Station, 535 N. Prospect; Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak; Lindsay City Service Department. 150 N. Mirage.
Voters can also take their mail-in ballots to the polls today. Local polling places are: Pleasant View School, 18900 Avenue 145, Poplar; Strathmore Memorial Building, 23124 Avenue 196; CHMA Community Center, 465 E. Putnam; Porterville Veterans Hall, 1900 W. Olive; Terra Bella Memorial Building, 23941 Avenue 95; First Baptist Church, 101 N. G. Street, Porterville.
Tule River Tribal Office, 340 N. Reservation Road; Lindsay Memorial Building, 775 N. Elmwood; First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton, Porterville; Henderson Baptist Church, 1876 W. Henderson, Porterville; Springville Memorial Building, 35994 Highway 190.