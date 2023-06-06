LGBT of Porterville will hold a Pride Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
During the event, representatives of county, city and private organizations will be available to share information about the services they offer for members of the LGBT community and the public.
“The fair also is intended to give the public the opportunity to experience the strength of a diverse community as we come together in unity and to celebrate our Pride,” LGBT of Porterville division leader Marina Chavez said.
During the event, snacks and refreshments will be served and drawings will be held for gift cards and baskets.
For more information, contact Marina Chavez, 559-216-1609 or at info@lgbtporterville.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 764 West Henderson Ave., Porterville.