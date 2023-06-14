During June, people from throughout the world are celebrating Pride Month. Porterville will join the others with its Pride Resource Fair on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church. The event is being presented by LGBT Porterville.
During the fair, representatives from 14 county, city and private organizations will share information on the resources they offer to members of the LGBT community and the public.
Marina Chavez, division leader of LGBT Porterville, said, “This event has been long in the making. We are excited to present the fair and hope many people will join us. All are welcome.”
During the event, snacks and refreshments will be served and drawings will be held for gift cards and baskets.
For more information, contact, Marina Chavez, 559-216-1609 or info@lgbtporterville.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 764 West Henderson Ave., Porterville.