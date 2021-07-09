Live entertainment is returning to Eagle Mountain Casino with the return of The Price Is Right Live on August 14 and 15.
The two shows will happen at 2 p.m. on both days. Registration is required for all attendees in order to be a contestant.
Registration will begin 3 hours prior to showtime at 11 a.m. and will be located in an alternate building near the food court. Tickets start at $35 for stadium seats and $45 for floor seats.
Tickets can be purchased at the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop or online at www.eaglemtncasino.com.