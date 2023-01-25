A previously convicted felon has been arrested on drug and firearm charges.
Erik Lisenbery, 31 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Porterville Police officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue regarding a subject brandishing a firearm. During the investigation, it was learned Lisenbery, who's on active Post Release Community Supervision, brandished a firearm at the victim during a verbal dispute. Lisenbery fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and wasn't located.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Department detectives assumed the investigation, assisted by detectives from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce, TRATT. During the course of follow up investigation, Detectives located Lisenbery in a vehicle he was driving in the 2000 block of North Sallee Street in Visalia.
During Lisenbery’s apprehension, he was found to be in possession of a loaded and un-serialized firearm that was concealed. Lisenbery was also found to be in possession of more than ¼ pound of methamphetamine and determined to be a previously convicted felon, forbidden from possessing any firearms or ammunition.
During further investigation, Lisenbery was found to have two active warrants for his arrest for previous violations of Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence and Carjacking, which were also being investigated by the Porterville Police Department.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Lisenbery was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pretrial Facility where he's being held without bail.