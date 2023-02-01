The Sequoia National Forest has announced it conduct prescribed burns in several groves, including in the area of the Trail of 100 Giants, when conditions allow.
The prescribed burns are being done as part of the effort to reduce the threat of wildfires and to restore the forest.
The forest service announced the prescribed burns for the Western Divide Ranger District. “The prescribed burns are an important part of our ongoing forest restoration strategy,” stated Wester Divide Ranger District Ranger Eric LaPrice.
Prescribed burning will be done in Black Mountain, Long Meadow and Belknap Groves. Prescribed burns will also bee done in recreation sites that have had tree mitigation work, such as the Trail of 100 Giants, various special use sites, and recreation rentals.
“There are many benefits associated with prescribed burning,” the forest service stated. “The burns consume material on the ground, open up space for regeneration to occur, and return nutrients to the soil which supports regeneration.”
The forest service added the prescribed burns will help reduce fuel loads that will lower the risk of high-severity wildfires.
Most of the project areas consist of scattered piles of small trees, brush, and limbs created from efforts related to Giant Sequoia Emergency Response, the forest service stated. The acreage burned each day will vary based on weather and fuel conditions, and availability of personnel, the forest service added.
Smoke from prescribed burning operations will be visible in the surrounding areas. “We will be coordinating with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to minimize smoke impacts,” the forest service stated.
The Giant Sequoia Emergency Response was begun last summer to reduce fuels in a number of groves in the Sequoia National Forest to reduce the threat of wildfires. In September of last year, the forest service announced prescribed burning of 4,500 acres would be done in the winter as part of that effort.