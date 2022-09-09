It's planned for prescribed burning to begin this winter in the Sequoia National Forest in an effort to reduce the threat of wildfires to Giant Sequoias.
It's planned for 4,500 acres to be prescribed burned this winter as part of the ongoing Giant Sequoia Emergency Response. That announcement was made on Friday morning by Gretchen Fitzgerald, Sequoia National Forest ecosystem staff officer, during a presentation on what was being done in the emergency response.
The presentation was part of the University of Florida's Southern Fire Exchange Live From the Field series entitled “Protecting Giant Sequoias From the Ground Up.” Ludie Bond, a wildfire mitigation specialist who's serving as the public information officer for the project, joined Fitzgerald for the presentation.
Fitzgerald said the forest service will start burning piles of dead fuels this winter and that 4,500 acres in three Giant Sequoia groves will be involved in the prescribed burn. The prescribed burn is the beginning of the effort to achieve the ultimate goal of the emergency response and that's to return the entire forest to a state in which prescribed burning — and natural low-intensity fires — can return on a regular basis.
But before prescribed burning can return regularly to the forest, the clearing of all the dead fuels in the forest has to be done and the emergency response is just the beginning of that effort. On July 22, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore approved the emergency response to be implemented and it began on August 1.
The action has streamlined the process in which basically the forest service can deal with all the environmental assessments and environmental analysis while its implementing the emergency response instead of waiting until that process is completed. Fitzgerald said the forest service is consulting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to deal with “resource concerns as we go” when it comes to environmental guidelines.
The emergency response is just addressing only about a third of the groves in the Sequoia National Forest as there are 33 groves in the Giant Sequoia National Monument. About a dozen groves are being addressed in the emergency response.
The emergency response is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. At that time Fitzgerald said the forest service will come up with a comprehensive plan for actions that will be taken to lessen the threat of wildfires, including prescribed burning and reforestation.
Fitzgerald said fire suppression along with severe drought caused by climate change has led to severe wildfires that have destroyed about 20 percent of all the world's Giant Sequoias. Almost of that loss was caused by the 2020 Castle Fire and the 2021 Windy Fire.
Fire suppression has occurred over the last 100 years. Before that Giant Sequoias was experience low intensity fire every 10 to 15 years and Fitzgerald said the forest service wants to get back to that pattern.
As far as reforestation, the planting of seedlings will continue next spring, Bond said. She said the regeneration of seedlings has been seen in the most damaged areas. “That was pretty exciting,” she said.
But she added in the most damaged areas the regeneration of seedlings hasn't happened. Fitzgerald said 60,000 acres has been identified as where regeneration is needed as there's no way the forest service can cover all that area. She said areas that are the most accessible and the most likely to succeed are being selected for reforestation.
And Bond said virtually all of the work in the emergency response will have to be done by hand. “We do not want to do too much with heavy equipment,” she said, adding mechanical work in the forest won't take place for another few years.