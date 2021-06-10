The preliminary estimate for how much an election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is $215 million.
The State Department of Finance released that figure on Thursday. That figure is based on what all 58 counties in the state has submitted what it will cost them to hold a recall election. Tulare County reported a recall election in this county would cost $1,373,550.
A coalition of county organization have requested the cost of the pending recall election be included in the 2021-2022 fiscal budget. All registered voters in the state will receive a mail ballot for the recall election.
The final cost of the recall still hasn't been determined as the secretary of state's costs for a recall election has yet to be figured out.
The State Department of Finance is required to provide estimates on the costs of a recall election to the Newsom, secretary of state, and the chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee after the secretary of state declares there are enough signatures to initiate a recall.
The process for that continues as the next step in which signatures can be challenged ends on June 22. Then the State Department of Finance will determine its final cost for the election and it figures since it already has estimates from the counties, that process shouldn't take too long. The department has up to 30 days to provide its final estimated cost to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee must finish reviewing the estimate within 30 days, but could take a shorter amount of time. The secretary of state then signs off there are enough signatures to initiate a recall but whether the secretary of state can do that less than 30 days after the budget committee reviews the costs is murky.
State law states the secretary of state “shall not certify the sufficiency of the signatures until the Joint Legislative Budget Committee has had 30 days to review and comment on the estimate submitted by the Department of Finance.”
Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat, will set the date for the recall election no sooner than 60 and no later than 80 days after the secretary of state's certification on the signatures. The recall election, once thought could be held as late as around Thanksgiving, could be held as soon as sometime around Labor Day.
In a recall election, two questions are asked. The first question is should Newsom be recalled. If a majority of voters, more than 50 percent respond yes, then the second question kicks in and that's the vote to replace Newsom.
In that scenario the candidate who receives the most votes — and it doesn't have to be a majority or more than 50 percent — would then become the governor and would replace Newsom.
But that's looking more and more unlikely. A recent poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows support for the recall continues to fall and has fallen to 36 percent.
Among the prominent Republicans who are running in a recall election are businessman John Cox, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner.