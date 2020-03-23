Porterville Police responded to an injury traffic collision on Friday in which a pregnant woman and 4-year-old child sustained minor injuries.
Police responded to the collision at about 4:20 p.m. Friday at Willow Avenue and G Street When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided in the intersection however one vehicle had fled the scene. The pregnant woman and 4-year-old child were in the other vehicle.
While officers were at the initial collision scene, they received information the suspect vehicle was disabled in the area of Martin Street and Highway 190. Officers responded to the area, locating the vehicle unoccupied.
Officers were able to find out the suspect was possibly in the 1300 block of Stark Street where they located a 17 year old male juvenile. The juvenile was determined to be the driver, arrested without incident and later booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where he’s being held without bail.
The pregnant woman and 4-year-old child were treated at a hospital and released.