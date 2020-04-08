Precision Prep, a local Visalia meal prep company last week launched an online campaign called “Feeding The Frontline” Initiative to help feed local healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in the Central Valley. This week the company is donating 100 meals to Sierra View Medical Center.
The company is asking the public for help with donations each week until the coronavirus outbreak subsides in the Central Valley. People can buy a meal for a healthcare worker for $9 and for every meal bought, Precision Prep will match that with another meal.
“They are taking a big risk by showing up to work every day and this is the least we can do for them,” said Precision Prep Owner Lauren Evangelho.
Having launched on National Doctor’s Day, within six hours of launch, the initiative already saw enough money raised to make 100-plus meals. In its second week, in total, the company has raised enough for 480 meals.
“This initiative gives the community a way to help healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus” said Evangelho.
People interested in buying a meal for a healthcare worker can go to www.precisionprepvisalia.com/donation.