Those entering – and leaving — Porterville could eventually see a huge flag.
The City of Porterville's Project Review Committee reviewed the proposal for a huge flag to be placed at Seventh Day Adventist Church at its meeting on Wednesday, essentially beginning the process for the huge flag to be placed at the site at Linda Vista Avenue and Highway 65.
A zone change for the site is required for the huge flag to be placed there and that's what the Project Review Committee's agenda during Wednesday's meeting. The Project Review Committee reviews development proposals to make sure they meet all of the city's guidelines.
The applicant for the project, Frank Baughman, applied for the zone change from very low density residential to commercial mixed-use. The Porterville City Council would eventually have to approve the zone change.
Baughman said he envisions a flag that's similar to the one at the Grocery Outlet town center on Olive near Main. Seventh Day Adventist Church is essentially the first major site people driving into Porterville see when they come into the city on Highway 65 and it's obviously the last major site those on Highway 65 see when they leave the city.
Since its such a patriotic area, Baughman said it would be great if those entering Porterville are greeted by the flag. “What a welcome to Porterville,” he said.
Baughman had originally hoped for a 60-foot high flag but it looks like the zone change to commercial mixed-use would allow for at most a 55-foot high flag. The commercial mixed-use zone actually allows for the flag to be only 50 feet high. But Oscar Zepeda of the city's community development department and a Project Review Committee member, said an application could be made for an additional five feet to what's allowed by the commercial mixed-use zone, bringing it up to 55 feet.
The city is also in the process of updating its redevelopment code and allowing for up to 60 feet could be evaluated when updating the code, Zepeda said. “We can take a look at that,” he said.
But Baughman said he was OK with the flag being 55 feet high. “I'll go for it,” he said. He added the flag would be lighted up at night.
Also on the PRC's agenda on Wednesday was the continued development of the city's third cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Bob Fields Jewelery building downtown. The business operating the third to be dispensary was formerly known as Bloom Farms but has now changed its name to Cannabis Express.
The city and Cannabis Express are currently working on a development agreement for the dispensary to be established. The dispensary will become the third downtown dispensary, joining Haven at the former Letsinger's building at Morton and Main and Cannabis Culture Club at Putnam and Main, which have both open.
Wednesday's PRC meeting addressed making sure exterior improvements Cannabis Express are making to the building where it's going to be located meet downtown guidelines.