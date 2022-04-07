Based on his leadership in diffusing two volatile situations that recently happened in Porterville, Rick Carrillo is more than qualified for his new position.
The City of Lindsay announced last Friday it has selected Carrillo as its new Director of Public Safety after a national search. Carrillo resigned from his position as a lieutenant with the Porterville Police Department to accept the position.
Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow announced Carrillo's resignation at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. “This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Castellow said.
Carrillo served with the Porterville Police Department for 16 years. “He's been an integral part of what's happened over the past couple of decades in the police department,” Castellow said. “I'm extremely confident in Rich's ability to lead the city of Lindsay into a new era.
A professional and community panel that included the Lindsay City Council, Lindsay Unified School District representatives, CSET representatives and local law enforcement leaders was involved in the selection of Carrillo.
“In addition to Chief Carrillo's proven track record of strategic management and a commitment to the professional development of the personnel he leads, Chief Carrillo stood out in the recruitment process due to a demonstrated passion for community policing through engagement and interaction,” stated the city of Lindsay in its press release announcing Carrillo's hiring.
Carrillo began in his new position effective on Friday the same day he resigned from the Porterville Police Department. The city of Lindsay also stated Carrillo is bilingual and is “deeply familiar with Lindsay's demographics and resources.”
Carrillo has more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. He began is career with the Dinuba Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer. He eventually rose through the ranks to become Porterville Police's SWAT Team Commander, Crisis Response Team Commander and leader of the department's Peer Support Team.
It was in his position as SWAT and Crisis Response Leader that Carrillo provided leadership in two volatile situations involving barricaded armed suspects and hostages. Porterville Police was able to defuse those situations without them escalating while bringing everyone to safety and apprehending the suspects. Carrillo and many Porterville Police personnel were recently honored by the Porterville City Council for their actions in defusing those situations.
“I am honored to make this appointment,” City Manager Joe Tanner stated in the release announcing Carrillo's hiring. “Not only is Rick a highly respected and regarded law enforcement officer with years of experience in Tulare County, but he also brings a level of energy, enthusiasm and eagerness to move the city forward, address the city's challenges and take advantage of new opportunities.”
“I am equally humbled and excited to have been selected to serve as Director of Public Safety for the city of Lindsay,” Carrillo said. “I am confident that my experience brought to the already well-working department will only enchance the interaction and service to our community.”
Carrillo has a bachelor's in criminal justice management. A Dinuba native, Carrillo is a U.S. Marine veteran.
Carrillo takes over for interim Public Safety Director Rob Moore.
For decades the city of Lindsay has operated with a combined police-fire public safety department. Moore laid out the plan for those departments to be separated and for the city to again have police and fire departments. The city is currently in the process of establishing separate police and fire departments and expects to be able to accomplish the task in the coming months.
Tanner told the Exeter Sun-Gazette Carrillo is completely behind the effort to have separate police and fire departments. Carrillo will be the police chief/director of public safety once the police and fire departments are established.