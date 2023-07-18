Porterville Police are investigating an attempted murder that happened on Monday in which two 16-year-olds were shot.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Westwood Street after receiving reports of a shooting that just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located two 16-year-old juveniles who were shot.
One was suffering from a significant injury, and medical personnel provided life saving measures. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.
Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation. The scene was processed for evidence by Detectives.
One juvenile was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury and released. The other victim remained at a hospital for treatment.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the department Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.