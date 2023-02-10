The Porterville Police Department is reminding football fans there’s no “DUI” in team. Those heading out to a Super Bowl party who plan on drinking, should stick to the “Go Safely” game plan and choose a sober way to go.
On Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, the Porterville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for.”
The Porterville Police Department reminds the public alcohol isn't the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may also impair one's ability to drive safely. One should research and understand how certain drugs may affect oneself.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.