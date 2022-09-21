Three people accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale have been arrested, Porterville Police reported.
Marco Ramirez, 52, Mark Keoninh, 40, and Tonya Galfate, 50, all of Porterville, were arrested.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. When the vehicle yielded, Ramirez, the driver, and Galafate were contacted.
As the Officer was conducting the traffic stop, Keoninh was observed discarding what appeared to be an illegal item into a nearby parked vehicle. Keoninh was unrelated to the traffic stop and was on foot in the area.
The Officer contacted Keoninh and he was found to be in possession of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine. Evidence was located that indicated the methamphetamine was possessed with the intent to distribute. Keoninh was taken into custody without incident at the scene.
Further investigation was conducted during the original traffic stop. The vehicle Ramirez was driving was searched and approximately ½ ounce of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia was located within the passenger compartment. Further evidence located indicated the methamphetamine found in the vehicle was possessed with the intent to distribute. Ramirez also displayed physical symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Ramirez and Galafate were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine for sale. Ramirez was additionally charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Keoninh was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale. All three suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail.