A suspect accused of calling the police and then forcing entry into a garage has been arrested.
Jorge Campos, 29 of Michigan, was arrested.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday Campos called the Porterville Police Department Communications Center advising he was in need of police assistance. He informed Porterville Police Department Communications he was being chased by unknown subjects.
Campos remained on the line, but stopped communicating with dispatch. Campos’ cell phone was tracked via GPS to the 1400 block of North Belmont Street. The GPS revealed Campos’ direction of travel and through the open phone line, it appeared he was running.
Officers arrived in the area and tracked Campos to a residence in the 1900 block of West Brian Avenue. Officers heard Campos attempting to force entry through the exterior garage door located in the backyard of the residence.
Officers immediately entered the backyard and observed the garage door had been forced open, along with the garage door leading into the main residence. Officers made entry into the garage where Campos was located and apprehended without incident. The residents were not injured.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Campos was extremely under the influence of a controlled substance. Campos was booked into the South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.