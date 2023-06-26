The suspect Porterville Police stated shot a woman before he was then shot by a PPD Officer has died.
Daryl Austin Young, 37 of Porterville, died on Friday as a result of being shot by the Officer, PPD stated.
At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue near the Porterville Municipal Golf Course regarding a male subject, later identified as Young, who was reported to be in possession of a firearm. It was also reported Young had brandished the firearm at a person in the area.
When Officers arrived in the area, they located Young walking with the woman. When confronted, Young produced a firearm in the presence of Officers and intentionally discharged it at the woman, who was struck by the gunfire.
One Officer returned fire, striking Young. Officers rendered medical aid to Young and the woman, who were both transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Surgery was performed on both and PPD last reported the woman was in critical condition. None of the involved Officers were injured and the firearm used by Young was recovered at the scene.
Young was determined to be on active Post Release Community Supervision for domestic violence and had an extensive violent criminal history including, kidnapping, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting arrest, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
As part of protocol for this type of incident, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond and is conducting the criminal investigation. The Porterville Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation to ensure adherence to department policy and procedure. In accordance with department policy, the Officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.