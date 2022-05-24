Beware of scammers posing as Porterville Police Officers, the Porterville Police Department stated on Tuesday.
On Tuesday the Porterville Police Department received several reports of a suspect calling local residents and claiming to be a Porterville Police Officer. The suspect will tell the victim their relative has been arrested or in a car accident, then request either bail or fine be paid to avoid criminal charges or warrants from being issued. The suspect(s) have also requested personal identifying information.
“We want the public to know that a Porterville Police Officer will NEVER call you to collect fines or fees to avoid criminal charges or the issuance of a warrant,” PPD stated.
Those who receive a suspicious. All from someone believed to be impersonating an officer may hang up and call 559-782-7400 to determine the legitimacy of the call. PPD dispatchers can also transfer someone to the specific officer if the call is legitimate.