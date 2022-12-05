The Porterville Police Department and first responders had a busy day on Sunday dealing with two separate incidents at Sierra View Medical Center and at the downtown Fire Station.
On Sunday morning first responders had to deal with a man trying to steal a fire truck from Station 71 on Cleveland. Then on Sunday afternoon, Porterville Police Officers had to respond to Sierra View where a man was brandishing knives and planned to commit “suicide by cop,” PPD stated.
At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the sub-100 block of West Cleveland Avenue at the fire station regarding the attempted theft of a fire truck. City fire personnel advised Rodrigo Ruiz, 32 of Tulare, entered the driver seat of a firetruck that was idling in an apparent attempt to steal it.
Fire personnel confronted Ruiz, and he fled on foot. Officers began checking the area and Ruiz was located a short distance away. As officers were attempting to detain him, Ruiz resisted arrest. PPD stated he was intoxicated.
Ruiz was arrested for Attempted Auto Theft of an Emergency Vehicle, Public Intoxication, and Resisting Arrest. He was later booked South County Detention Facility.
Later in the day at about 1 p.m. Sunday Porterville Police offiers were dispatched to Sierra View regarding a subject with a knife acting erratically. Officers arrived and learned Ruben Rogel, 41 of Porterville, had arrived at the hospital and brandished a knife in the presence of medical personnel.
Rogel was contacted outside the hospital and had a large butcher knife taped to his hand and two additional knives. Rogel was extremely hostile and threatened to kill officers on scene, which included him saying he was going to stab a Police K-9.
After several minutes of officers attempting to deescalate the situation through negotiation, Rogel finally surrendered and was taken into custody. Additional investigation determined Rogel had written a letter to his family and planned to commit “suicide by cop.”
Rogel was booked for Brandishing a Weapon and Assault on Officers Through Threat of Violence, and he was later booked into the South County Detention Facility.
MAN ACCUSED OF AUTO THEFT ARRESTED
A man accused of auto theft was arrested after an incident lat Friday night
Kameron Norman, 26 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 11:25 p.m. a Porterville Police Officer observed someone driving a vehicle in a reckless manner in the area of Hockett Street and Thurman Avenue. The vehicle was eventually parked in a nearby parking lot.
Officers made contact with the driver, Norman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Norman displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication and was asked to exit the vehicle.
Norman was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was taken into custody. Further investigation located a loaded, stolen firearm inside of the vehicle along with methamphetamine.
Norman provided a false name during the initial contact and was later found to have a felony warrant for his arrest. During the investigation, the vehicle Norman was driving was also discovered to be an unreported stolen vehicle.
Norman was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for Auto Theft, DUI of Drugs and Alcohol, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Loaded Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm while Under the Influence, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Identity Theft, and a Felony Warrant. He's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.