On February 5, 2022 at about 3:23 A.M., Porterville Police Officersresponded to Sierra View Medical Center regarding a 5-month old child who was suffering from a methamphetamine overdose. The child was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital, where further medical treatment was provided.
Officers learned the child’s parents were out of town and the childwas in the care of another family member at a residence in the 1700 Block of West Grand Avenue when the methamphetamine exposure occurred. Officers responded to the residence, contactedthe occupants, and called out Detectives to assume the investigation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they collected evidence, which included items associated with use of methamphetamine. It is believed the suspect(s) were smoking methamphetamine within close proximity of the child, causingingestion by way of secondhand smoke or orally with particles. Detectives learned two suspects had fled the residence through the back when Officers arrived and were able to elude apprehension. One of the suspects was later identified as Isaac Tamez and Detectives continued to actively investigate the case.
After several days of treatment, the child was discharged from the hospital and placed with a responsible family for care.
On March 11, 2022 at about 10:58 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were conducting additional follow-up investigation while still attempting to locate Tamez. Detectives arrived at the residence in the 1700 Block of West Grand Avenue, where they found Tamez inside a bedroom. Tamez was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia used to smoke methamphetamine.
Tamez was arrested for Child Endangerment; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Underthe influence of a Controlled Substance.
Tamez was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility, where his bail was set at $100,000.00.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident isencouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.