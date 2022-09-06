An oven fire led to a major marijuana bust, Porterville Police stated.
Adrian Lopez, 23 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Friday at about 1:20 p.m. the Porterville Fire Department responded to a residence located in the 400 block of North Second Street regarding a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire was determined to be an oven fire which was extinguished.
While fire personnel were on scene, they noticed a large amount of processed marijuana, therefore Porterville Police detectives were called out to assume control of the investigation. Contacted at the residence were Lopez, a 22 year old female, and their two small children, all who resided at the residence.
A search warrant was requested by detectives and granted by a Superior Court Judge for the residence. During the service of the warrant, detectives located and seized more than 400 pounds of processed marijuana, several boxes of concentrated cannabis oil, indicia of marijuana sales, and a recent marijuana grow and processing operation.
Lopez was taken into custody for Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Maintaining a Drug House, and Child Endangerment. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with any information regarding illegal narcotics are encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigations Unit, 559-782-7400.