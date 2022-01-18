A Porterville Police officer thanks to his artistic skills — and with the help of bicyclists — was able to reunite a missing autistic 6-year-old child with his family.
On Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 Block of North Patsy Street regarding an autistic 6 year-old child who was reported missing by family members.
Officers quickly responded to the residence, as well as the surrounding area. The Investigating Officer immediately checked the residence and the area within close proximity of the residence, but was unable to locate the child. The Investigating Officer obtained a photograph of the missing child and immediately distributed it to assisting Officers, who saturated the area for a coordinated search.
While checking the area, an Officer contacted a large group of fixie bicyclists and solicited their assistance with the search. The group of bicyclists offered to assist and began voluntarily circulating the area in search of the missing child.
Nearly an hour after the child was last seen by family, an Officer on the search detail located the missing child at Westfield Avenue and Westwood Street, which is several blocks away from the child’s residence. The child was initially apprehensive about being contacted by the Officer and began to walk away. The Officer utilized his artistic abilities to draw cartoons and gain the child’s trust until family members were able to arrive on scene.
At the conclusion of the search, Officers tracked down the fixie bicyclists who assisted with the search and purchased them pizza as a small gesture of gratitude for assisting with the safe recovery of the child.