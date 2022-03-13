On March 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 A.M., an Officer with the Porterville Police Department responded to a vacant residence in the Sub-100 Block of S. Chess Terrace for a report of a possible burglary. During the investigation, the Officer located a baggie of suspected narcotics. While seizing the suspected narcotics, and without making direct contact with the substance, the Officer began experiencing symptoms of a Fentanyl exposure, which included dizziness and difficulty breathing. The Officer was transported to Sierra View Hospital, where he fortunately began to recover from the exposure. The Officer was later released, pending additional testing.
The Porterville Police Department urges everyone to be cognizant of the dangers of Fentanyl. Even without direct contact, Fentanyl is extremely hazardous and potentially lethal.