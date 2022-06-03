The Porterville Police Department issued a statement on Friday morning saying there was no active shooter at Porterville High School.
“Porterville Police Department is aware and actually investigating an incident that occurred in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue,” PPD stated. “We take these issues and school safety extremely seriously.
“THERE IS NOW ACTIVE SHOOTER ON THE PORTERVILLE HIGH CAMPUS. THE CAMPUS IS ON LOCKDOWN FOR PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ONLY!!”
PPD posted that message on Friday morning.
“We have investigators and school resource officers on scene and are actively investigating the incident,” PPD stated.