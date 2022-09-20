A man accused of having a weapon was taken into custody on Sunday after a brief struggle, Porterville Police reported.
Ramon Leon Ayon, 21 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Newcomb Street when they observed a motorist commit a traffic violation. The driver, Ayon, was contacted and found to have a suspended driver’s license.
During the course of the contact with Ayon, an un-serialized loaded pistol was located on his person. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. Ayon was found to be a previously convicted felon, which makes it unlawful for him to possess firearms or ammunition.
Ayon was subsequently booked into the Tulare County Jail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.