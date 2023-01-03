A man accused of physical assault and firing a weapon eventually surrendered, Porterville Police stated.
PPD also stated psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow was discovered. Robert Hunter, 59 of Porterville was arrested.
On Sunday, New Year's Day at about 12:45 p.m. Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the sub-100 block of East Mountain View Avenue after receiving a report of an altercation between two people. During the incident, it was reported one of the involved parties brandished a firearm and fired at least one round inside of the residence.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who also reported being physically assaulted by Hunter, who resided at the residence. The investigation revealed during the altercation, Hunter retrieved a firearm, pointed it at the victim and fired a round into a wall as the victim exited the residence.
Officers attempted to make contact with Hunter who was still inside of the residence but he was uncooperative and refused to exit. After lengthy efforts by Officers, Hunter eventually exited, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident. Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence and the warrant was endorsed by a Tulare County Superior Court Judge. Upon service of the search warrant, detectives located evidence corroborating the victim’s statement. Detectives also located a loaded .38 special handgun, a loaded SKS rifle, ammunition, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Hunter was transported to the South County Jail where he was booked and housed for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Assault Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Marijuana Cultivation. He's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
