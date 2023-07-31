A man who was arrested and transported to Sierra View Medical Center became combative at the hospital, Porterville Police reported.
Cody Williams, 32 of Porterville, was eventuall transported to the South County Detentional Facility.
Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday Officers responded to the 800 Block of South Jaye Street regarding an unwanted person. Williams was contacted and arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Williams was transported to Sierra View Medical Center for medical clearance prior to booking. While at Sierra View Medical Center, Williams became combative and kicked a nurse.
Williams continued violently kicking toward other staff and officers, PPD stated. No Officers or medical staff were injured during the incident.
Once medically cleared, Williams was transported to the South County Detention Facility, where he was booked for the following charges: Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Felony Resisting arrest and Assault on Medical Staff. Williams is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.