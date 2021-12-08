The Porterville Police Department could add a social worker and a crime analyst.
The addition of those positions are among the plans the department has for 2022. Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow and Porterville Police Captain Dominic Barteau discussed the department's plans for 2022 during the Rotary Club of Porterville's meeting on Tuesday at Fugazzi's.
Castellow said he will continue to be focused on the three areas the department has been stressing in 2022: Technology, dealing with homelessness and training.
The addition of a social worker will help deal with the homelessness problem and mental health issues while a crime analyst will help in the area of technology when it comes to 'predictive policing” in an effort to prevent crime before it happens, Castellow said.
Castellow said the Porterville City Council and City of Porterville City Manager John Lollis have been “very supportive” of the department's efforts and its potential plans for 2022.
The department plans to add a social worker who will be teamed with a police officer to deal with mental health calls in the community and also to deal with the homeless.
Barteau said the department is already using technology when it comes to the homeless as it recently used its drones to cover the entire Tule River from one end to the other to locate all of the encampments along the River. He said the effort wasn't an enforcement effort, but rather an effort to help agencies to provide needed resources to the homeless. Barteau said the drones will be used regularly to keep track of the homeless encampments.
Castellow said there are homeless individuals who just won't accept any help. “If someone chooses to live that way, that's up to them,” he said.
But he added the majority of homeless want to be helped. “They just don't know how to get it,” he said.
Barteau said a crime analyst is needed to use the technology the department has to prevent crime. As an example, Barteau said a crime analyst could help analyze when and where vehicle thefts so those areas could be patrolled at the appropriate times. “We want to be proactive,” Barteau said.
Castellow said the department needs to be more proactive to cut down on the number of calls it takes which is 70,000 to 75,000 in a year.
“It's a lot of calls,” Castellow said. “We are very, very busy.” He added the department makes 5,000 to 6,000 arrests in a year.
As far as training, Castellow said, the department is seeking to provide all of its officers advanced training such as in deescalation, mental health and crisis intervention training. Castellow and Barteau said while the pool of candidates has decreased which makes recruiting new officers more difficult, the department won't lower its standards just to fill positions.
Castellow said problems that have happened across the county in which situations have escalated have happened because understaffed departments have lowered their standards.
While there's been an increase in property crime in the community, Castellow said the increase hasn't been high. He attributed the increase in property crime to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he added violent crime has decreased significantly in the community. “Our violent crime really is way down,” Castellow said. “We take pride in that.”
When it comes to the decrease in violent crime, he said the hard work of those in the department before he became chief has led to a significant decrease in gang activity in the community.
“We still have them,” said Castellow about gang members. “Make no mistake.” But he added, “they don't come out and show themselves like they used to. They know we're watching them.”
As far as the impact of COVID on is department, Castellow admitted it's been difficult, adding the department has had a significant number of staff who have been out due to COVID. He added one officer who was diagnosed with COVID in September still hasn't returned.
It's not mandatory for officers to be vaccinated in the department. “It's their choice if they do or not,” Castellow said.
Castellow and Barteau said they're both vaccinated and give the message those in the department should be vaccinated as well.
Castellow said the department does have COVID protocols it follows, including having a strict policy when it comes to the requirement to wear masks.