A man was shot and later died in Porterville on Sunday.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Victor Rudolph Duran Pina of Poterville, who died after being transported to a local hospital.
At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South A Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim, Pina, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Porterville Police Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.