Porterville Police are investigating a murder that happened on Wednesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the department's Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.