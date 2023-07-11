Porterville Police stated they responded to a homicide that happened on Monday morning at the Palm Tree Inn.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the Palm Tree Inn at 940 W. Morton Avenue, regarding an unresponsive male located in the parking lot.
Officers arrived on scene, located a victim who had sustained fatal injuries, and secured the scene. PPD reported the victim is a 25-year-old man of Porterville. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.