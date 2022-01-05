On January 5, 2022 at approximately 6:08 p.m., Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Jaye Street and Tule River regarding a possible stabbing. Upon arrival in the area, Officers located a 25 year-old victim who had sustained apparent stab wounds. Medical aid was rendered and the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia for further treatment. Porterville Police Department Detectives assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.
PPD investigating assault
