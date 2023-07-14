The Porterville Police Department reported there was a significant increase in fire calls due to fireworks on the night of Independence Day, July 4, this year in the city of Porterville as compared to the same time period in 2022.
Porterville Police has included a report on fireworks activity in the city from Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4 in the Porterville City Council's packet for its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Between 6 p.m. and midnight on July 4 PPD reported the Porterville Fire Department responded to 19 calls, including 13 fires that included vegetation. PPD stated all of the fire calls were believed to be related to fireworks. “Fortunately no significant property damage occurred,” PPD stated.
Porterville Police and Fire conducted a joint operation to combat illegal fireworks from July 2 through 4. PPD responded personnel responded to 104 illegal fireworks calls during that time.
During that time PPD reported 41 Roman candles, 14 mortars, 29 mortar launch tubes, 11 bottle rockets, seven cakes and four M-80s were seized for a combined weight of 58 pounds.
In addition PPD reported 41 citations were issued for violations during that time period with 16 being issued in person and 25 being mailed. PPD reported one individual was cited twice, once being issued a $2,500 fine and then being issued a $5,000 fine due to be observed on two separate occassions on the same day.
PPD also stated it continued to use its drones in locating illegal fireworks. “The Police Department drone units were deployed and were instrumental in locating the origin of some illegal fireworks,” PPD stated.
PPD also stated when compared to 2022 the call volume doubled this year.
The City of Lindsay Public Safety Department also stated it issued six citations on Independence Day. “T'was a busy night in the City of Lindsay with 6 citations issued by our Police Officers to those caught igniting aerial fireworks,” the City of Lindsay posted on its Facebook page July 5.
As a result of fireworks the city of Lindsay stated its fire personnel responded to five reported fires “all throughout the city and nearby surround area all night long.”
The city added “These fires do not only pose the obvious dangers to our residents and Fire Personnel but also pull those resourses, preventing their availability to respond to other calls for service.
“We would like to thank our Reserve Firefighter, Volunteer Firefighters and Reserve Police Officers for their time and dedication last night in effort in keeping the City Safe & Sane.”
The city issued a timeline for July 4 in which 9:26 p.m. an officer reported to an area of Mirage Avenue and Tulare Road for illegal fireworks causing a fire hazard. The fireworks couldn't be found.
At 9:33, 9:45 and 10:11 p.m. aerial fireworks were set off and citations were issued. The city of Lindsay also reported three incidents all within five minutes of each other at about 10:30 p.m.
Heavy smoke was coming from a trash can and a nearby tenant put it out and a few minutes later there was a dumpster fire caused by the use of fireworks, the city of Lindsay stated.
Then a minute later there was a report of several illegal fireworks being set off, leaving firework debris in the road but nobody was caught.
Shortly before 11 p.m. the City of Lindsay reported several people lighting illegal fireworks in the road and the homeowner was issued a citation. The city stated there were no reports of injuries.