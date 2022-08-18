The Porterville Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Thursday evening an incident near Santa Fe Elementary School was deemed to be safe.
“We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding,” PPD posted on its Facebook page.
Early on Thursday PPD had posted there was a heavy police presence near Santa Fe School and called for residents to stay out of the area.
PPD stated as a precautionary measure the Santa Fe afterschool program was placed on lockdown. PPD also stated the incident that was investigated wasn't related to the school.