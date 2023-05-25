On Friday May 26, 2023, the Porterville Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints, are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.” The Porterville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
PPD holding DUI checkpoint
